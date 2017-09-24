Welcome to Conversations with Your Life {Group Coaching Program}

Thanks so much for choosing to join us for Conversations with Your Life! Welcome to the course.

Beginning on Monday 26th March, you’ll receive, in your inbox, a weekly lesson with stories, coaching tools, and opportunities to reflect, create, shift your thoughts and take yummy action.

There will also be a party over at our Secret + Private Facebook Group. Each Friday I’ll be doing a Facebook Live where we’ll discuss the week’s focus and your questions. During the course, you’ll be invited to share your creative work, your questions, your epiphanies and your encouragement of other participants.

A few days before the course begins you’ll receive an email with instructions. I’ll also be adding you to the Facebook group at that time.

Email me at monnamcd@gmail.com if you have any questions.

Cheers,

Monna