

Regular registration opens on 12th March 2018.

To be notified about registration, subscribe Conversations with Your Life runs from 26th March – 18th May 2018.Regular registration opens on 12th March 2018.To be notified about registration, subscribe here .

REMEMBER THAT FEELING…

Remember that yummy, butterflies-in-the-stomach feeling you used to get on Christmas Eve when you were a kid?

I keep hearing from women that they don’t get that feeling anymore. About anything.

That feels really confusing. We all have people in our lives who tell us that it’s normal to lose that feeling. They say that it comes with getting older and having mortgages and children and other important responsibilities. They say, in various ways, that we should grow up and live in the real world.

We can’t help but wonder if they’re right. Perhaps this really is as good as it gets. Perhaps we don’t have any right to complain. After all, our lives are pretty good compared to lots of other people and we have people who love us.

Yet you yearn ~

You yearn to hear your life speaking to you. You want to understand your feelings. You want greater clarity about what to do and create with your life. You want to take risks and speak up for yourself. You want to develop better boundaries. You want to trust that you are the person who knows what’s best for your life.

Somewhere deep inside your being, you know that you have permission to feel these things. You have permission to yearn for joy and freedom and a million other delicious things.

And I know that a more delicious life is within your reach.

CONVERSATIONS WITH YOUR LIFE: GROUP COACHING PROGRAM

Conversations with Your Life will help you begin a dialogue with various parts of your life and really hear what your life is trying to tell you. Ultimately, the goal of the course is to provide you with the information, tools, and exercises you need to reconnect with your joy and create your yummiest life.

It’s time to change what isn’t working.

We’ll make change through three connected processes:

1. Notice + become aware of what’s going on in your life. You will listen + speak to your life.

2. Examine your thoughts. Ask whether you can trust them. Make shifts in your thinking. Develop new thoughts.

3. Take micro actions towards yumminess. Martha Beck calls these small actions “turtle steps” and they help get you going and become more confident.

How this course will feel:

There’s a memory we’re after. I want you to remember the secret you were born knowing ~ that you belong to yourself. That you have a home in and with yourself. Always.

Like a loving and mindful house cleaning for your life

Like falling in love with your life

WHEN DOES THE MAGIC HAPPEN?

The course will run for eight weeks ~ from Monday 26th March until Friday 18th May 2018.

TOGETHER WE’LL CREATE:

A nurturing, relaxed and fun online space (Secret + Private Facebook group) in which you can share your work, your learning and your questions

A safe space to explore your fears and dreams

A weekly accountability check-in

The certainty that you are deserving of love, belonging, joy and yumminess

Encouragement for your journey

WHAT’S INCLUDED:

6 lessons (audios + transcripts) emailed to you at the beginning of each week. Each lesson includes three audio essays, instructions for tasks, and lots of yummy tools from my training and work as a Certified Martha Beck Life Coach. That’s 18 separate topics and exercises to dive into and the freedom to work through them at the pace that feels right to you .

. 6 workbooks in the form of downloadable PDFs to guide your play + work during the course.

6 Facebook Live sessions to discuss what you are learning and get answers to your questions. (You can also revisit these conversations later).

Access to our Secret + Private Facebook Group where you will be invited to share as well as comment on other people’s posts. During past courses, participants have said that the wonderfully warm vibe inside the group was one of their favourite aspects of the course.

2 implementation weeks to put what you’re learning into practice.

BONUS: An hour of coaching with Monna in person or via Skype. You’ll choose when you’d like to have the call and what you’d like us to focus on.

Lots of gorgeous support from Monna.

SIX WEEKS OF CONVERSATIONS + TWO IMPLEMENTATION WEEKS:

Week 1: Conversations with your Home

Week 2: Conversations with your Neighbourhood

Week 3: Implementation Week {No call}

Week 4: Conversations with your People

Week 5: Conversations with your Body

Week 6: Implementation Week {No call}

Week 7: Conversations with your Greatest Challenge

Week 8: Conversations with your Big Dreams

HOW EACH WEEK WILL UNFOLD:

On Mondays, participants will receive the lesson materials for the week via email. The lessons will be shared via audio and also in writing if you’d prefer to read the lessons.

On Saturdays of Week 1, 2, 4, 5, 7 and 8, we’ll have a live conversation on Facebook Live inside our Secret + Private Facebook Group and participants will be encouraged to share their questions about their explorations of that week’s theme. The calls will be each Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in Toronto/New York and 3:00 p.m. in Vancouver/Los Angeles. Please note that if you are unavailable at the time of the Facebook Live, you’ll be able to submit questions and comments to me in advance and you can watch the recording later. All six of these calls will be stored inside our Secret + Private Facebook Group and other people will not be able to view our conversation.

Participants will be invited to share, in our Facebook Group, questions, related articles, inspiration, ideas/learning and anything else that you’d like to share.

You’ll be encouraged to share in the way that’s right for you at the time. If you sense that you need more of a challenge, you can always deepen your level of engagement.

THIS COURSE IS FOR YOU IF:

You have a sense that your life could be better, more joyful, more interesting

You’re positive and open-minded

You love to learn by reading and listening to podcasts

You’re not afraid to express yourself and your thoughts creatively

You’re interested in creating a warm community within our small group on Facebook

You’ll do hard things even though you don’t feel completely ready

THIS COURSE IS NOT FOR YOU IF:

You are not ready to examine the way your thoughts have been kicking your butt

You are not on Facebook

You’re cynical, pessimistic or a grouch. (To be clear, it’s fine if you are a grouch ~ but this is not your community.)

WHY WORK WITH MONNA?

I believe that it is not possible for humans to be broken. I believe that wherever we are in our lives, things can be better, easier, more joyful. I believe that you already have everything you need INSIDE you.

Something about my writing (on my blog or my newsletter The Sunday Reader) resonates with you. You’ve had that “Me too!” response or perhaps you’ve taken an idea or strategy and employed it in your own precious life.

I’m a Martha Beck Certified Life Coach

I’ve been a school counselor for 13 years

I’ve created two online creative courses: Geography of Now and Poet Laureate of Your Own Life

I believe in you.

INVESTMENT:

Your investment for this six-week Group Coaching Program is 250 CDN dollars. This includes all course materials, membership in our Private + Secret Facebook Group, weekly group calls and an hour of private coaching with Monna.

Please note that this is a non-refundable investment in your own life so please take time to read my website and email me at monnamcd {at} gmail.com with your questions in order to make sure that we are a good fit.

{Option 2} CONVERSATIONS WITH YOUR LIFE: SELF STUDY COURSE

This is the option for you if you’d love to explore these ideas on your own and/or would like a lower price point.

The Self Study Course will run for eight weeks ~ from Monday 26th March until Friday 18th May 2018

WHAT’S INCLUDED IN THE SELF STUDY COURSE:

6 lessons (audios + transcripts) + 2 implementation weeks

Week 1: Conversations with your Home

Week 2: Conversations with your Neighbourhood

Week 3: Implementation Week

Week 4: Conversations with your People

Week 5: Conversations with your Body

Week 6: Implementation Week

Week 7: Conversations with your Greatest Challenge

Week 8: Conversations with your Big Dreams

The weekly lessons will be emailed to you at the beginning of each week and will include:

three audio essays

instructions for exercises and creative tasks

lots of yummy tools from my training and work as a Certified Martha Beck Life Coach

That’s 18 separate topics and exercises to dive into and the freedom to work through them at the pace that feels right to you.

6 workbooks

All six weekly workbooks will be sent as downloadable PDFs to guide your play + work during the course.

INVESTMENT:

Your investment for this six-week Self Study Course is 100 CDN dollars.

Please note that this is a non-refundable investment in your life so please take time to read my website and email me at monnamcd {at} gmail.com with your questions in order to make sure that we are a good fit.

*People who opt for the self study option will not participate in the Facebook group, weekly calls or private coaching.