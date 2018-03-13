You can do hard things

“You can choose COURAGE or you can choose COMFORT, but you cannot choose BOTH!” ~ Brene Brown

I saw this quote a few days ago and it felt like the Universe was hitting me over the head with a frying pan. THWAK! I understood that the message was sent with love but it still felt a little ouchey in the places where I’m tender. {I have a lot of them.}

You see, comfort is my jam. I’ll pay extra for a posh hotel room with a firm and comfortable bed or a recliner in a Bangkok move theatre. I’m deluxe all the way.

That’s lovely most of the time. I’ve worked hard my whole life caring for others and it’s fine to choose to be comfortable.

Right up until it’s not.

We all have challenges in our lives that are kicking our asses. I talk about them in my new course:

* Home

* Neighbourhood

* People

* Body

Most of us also have a dream that we keep secret + don’t act on because we’re so worried that other people will disapprove. We’re paralyzed by the thought that our friends, family and colleagues will think we’re crazy, impractical, irresponsible.

There’s no way to get from where you are now to where you want to be without some discomfort.

In order to let go of old thoughts that have been haunting you, you have to be willing to get uncomfortable.

To create new ways of thinking and acting we’ll need to embrace… yup, discomfort.

Conversations with Your Life is the VERY gentlest way I know how to make this discomfort bearable. And the most poetic. And the most beautiful.

To learn more:

1. Dive into the details of the course here. Go ahead. Swim around.

2. Get answers to the most Frequently Asked Questions in this five-minute audio.



You can definitely do hard things.



