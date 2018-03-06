

“No way a chick could do all that.”

It was December 2015 and we were walking out of the New York City movie theatre where we’d just seen Star Wars: The Force Awakens. If you’re not a big Star Wars fan, that’s the first film of the third trilogy ~ the one that introduces the character of Rey played by British actress Daisy Ridley.

The guys throwing shade were in their mid-20s.

This, I thought. This is the story of humanity.

“No way a chick could do all that,” they said.

Rey’s a scavenger who was left behind on the super-sketchy planet of Jakku as a child. A self-sufficient badass, she gets pulled into the Resistance struggle against the First Order by a droid called BB-8 and Finn, a Stormtrooper on the run. They get into some scrapes (as you do when fighting the First Order) and Rey turns out to be this amazingly adept fighter. She also discovers a powerful force within her that she doesn’t understand and instead of freaking out, she rolls with it.

She leans into her Force-sensitivity.

She learns to trust herself and, in doing so, she’s able to defeat Kylo Ren (the “big bad” from the dark-side) in a duel.

That chick did all that.

No matter what you do in life, there are always going to be a couple of morons at the back of the theatre who do nothing but eat popcorn and talk crap about you.

For the record, they do this because they’re afraid. Being scared makes lots of humans mean and judgmental; it is perhaps our very worst characteristic. Maybe they’re scared because they tried and failed OR because they never tried at all but their smack talk tells you everything you need to know about them. These are not members of the Jedi Order.

And you’ve got two choices.

Either you believe them or you don’t.

Either you move forward or you don’t.

Either you join the Light side or you don’t.

You choose.

