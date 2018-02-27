This Is Your Permission Slip

Hello, lovely.

One of the things I hear most often from the women I coach is that their life isn’t everything they expected it to be. Things haven’t turned out the way they imagined when they were young. They feel disappointed, stuck and exhausted.

The most harmful thought they have, however, is that it’s too late to do anything about this. These thoughts show up wearing different outfits like: “This is just the way life is when you’re an adult with responsibilities” or “I’m not special. I don’t deserve anything better.”

Do. Not. Believe. These. Thoughts.

These thoughts are lies when you think them ~ and they’re also lies when they come from a family member, friend or acquaintance. {Some people just cannot bear to see another person shine. Their misery is not our business, lovely.}

Here’s a better thought: IT’S NOT OVER YET.

{Thanks to the amazing Alexandra Franzen for teaching me this.}

Today isn’t over.

This week is just starting.

February isn’t over.

2018 has just barely begun.

The rest of your life lies ahead of you.

There’s time for you to create the life you crave.

I’d like to give you a permission slip. At the top of this letter you’ll see the permission slip from my Facebook business page. A permission slip is so incredibly sneaky because it seems like something a teacher would give a seven-year-old who had a BIG day at the spelling bee but you know who needs that permission slip even more than a seven-year-old?

We do.

Here’s a list of things my clients and friends gave themselves permission to do over the last year:

* Retire early

* Publish a book

* Start an online business

* Read more

* Travel to India

* Start calling herself a feminist out loud

* Share her photographs on Instagram

* Spend more time with her women friends

* Turn an empty bedroom into an office for herself

* Travel to the country of their birth which they haven’t visited in many years

* Take a gap year

* Stop gossiping

* Rest

* Say YES!

* Let go of someone she loves who doesn’t feel the same way

* Take dance classes with her best friend

* Stop over-working

* Rent out her apartment and take a trip with the money she made

* Change jobs

* Teach her kids how to pack their own lunch for school

* Write her memoir

* Unsubscribe from newsletters + unfriend people on Facebook

* Have an important conversation with her partner to ask for what she needs in their relationship

* De-clutter and simplify her home

* Adopt a child from another country

* Take a break from social media

* Ask for a divorce

* Start writing in a co-working space as she wasn’t able to write at home

* Ask for (and receive) a raise

* Buy a home

* Say no

* Walk the Camino de Santiago in Spain

* Start painting again

* Spend more time in nature

* Buy a new wardrobe and start wearing more colour

* Become a life coach

* Leave a job she never liked

* Start knitting

What would you like to give yourself permission to do? Or NOT do?

Who could help?

What small step will you take first?

How soon can you start?

Conversations with Your Life | 26th March – 18th May

I created this program while I was in Europe last Fall; this is the material that I’ve spent my life mastering. Conversations is a soulful online program that teaches you how to be gentler with yourself, how to say no to some things so that you can say YES to more of the things you love, and how to create a yummier life, the life you want.

When I asked participants from the Fall 2017 program how they would describe Conversations to a friend, one participant wrote just one word {and this one word made me so happy}: TRANSFORMATIONAL.

Conversations is for brave people who are ready to think differently and take action.

I made this course for you.

{Special Price}

Beginning on Sunday 4th March, I’ll offer the program at a special price to the people who subscribe to my newsletter. If you’re not already a subscriber, you can sign up for my weekly newsletter here. I’ll send you the details in next week’s Sunday Reader and you’ll have a week to register at that price. Regular registration will open on Monday 12th March.

What a lovely time this is to fall in love with your life.

As always, please reach out with your comments or questions.

Monna

xo

