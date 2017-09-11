Conversations with the International Educator in Your Life

This is the second in a series of posts for and about international educators. The first one is here.

When I’m back in Canada for long vacations it often happens that people don’t ask me many questions about my life. That’s weird, right? And I know I’m not the only one who has felt that way as I’ve heard this comment from many other international educators. Perhaps part of it is that I keep asking questions about their life/work/family and people don’t necessarily notice that we’re not talking about my life at all. It could also be that people feel awkward asking about something they’re not familiar with… or they don’t want to be “nosy”… or they might feel a bit envious about a life they perceive to be more glamorous than their own.

Whatever the reason, most international teachers would love to engage with people at home in yummier two-way conversations about our lives. As Ram Dass said, “We’re all just walking each other home.”

To that end, here are some questions you could ask the international educator in your life:

Do you have some photographs of your school and your apartment and home? I’d love to see them. What’s a habit or ritual from the country where you live that you think people living in your home country would benefit from? What has been the biggest challenge of living in this country? What are you really proud of in your teaching practice? Tell me about your boss. Is there a book you recommend I read so that I can better understand the country where you’re living? How was the process of settling in to your apartment and this job? Did anything surprise you? What’s your favourite meal right now? Is that something you cook yourself or is that a meal at a restaurant Tell me about a student you admire. When you moved abroad, did you feel ready? Tell me about that. What are you reading right now? What can you buy with the equivalent of ten Canadian (fill in your own currency) dollars? What’s a good metaphor for teaching internationally? What’s the loveliest thing you’ve ever witnessed on a flight? What do you now notice or understand about your home country as a result of having been away from it? How is the school you teach at like the schools we attended as students? In what ways is it different? What’s a cool lesson you’ve taught recently? What are some of the less glamorous aspects of living internationally? How do you get to work? What’s your favourite part of the journey? How has living abroad affected your fashion sense and the way that you dress? What’s the view from your home? (If you are talking on Skype, your international educator could just show you!) What food/meal have you recently encountered that you’d never had before? How have you changed because you lived and worked outside your country?\ If you could give one piece of advice to your twenty-five year old self, what would it be? How do you define home?

Pro Tip: If you feel tempted to ask the international educator in your life when they are moving home, you could tell them, instead, that you love them.

In the comments below, please add a question that might spark an interesting conversation with an international educator. When writing this list, I let my curiosity and respect for other people and cultures guide me.

