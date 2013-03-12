The real Japan

Travelers often arrive

in Japan

with a checklist

of visual expectations.

A menu of Japan-sights.

Pale, young women

in kimono.

Mount Fuji

watching over Tokyo.

Cherry blossoms

in the pink

of their youth.

Ancient temples

surrounded by bamboo forests.

Skyscrapers piercing

blue skies.

Harajuku girls

in petticoats

and fuchsia hair.

Trains packed

with Salary Men

in grey suits

en route to distant

cubicles.

Red vending machines

stocked with the unusual.

The panoramic view

from a marble window ledge

in the Park Hyatt Tokyo.

Gaggles of well-mannered

school girls

in navy uniforms

and straw hats.The traveler’s Japan

exists.

It begs to be captured

in photographs

and haiku.This Japan

is just part

of the story.

The predictable bit

of pristine ice-berginess

above the water.The rest of Japan

is a jumble-jangle of

wood and concrete grey

houses and apartment buildings

built up against

each other

beside train tracks

and shopping malls and

sweet, small parks.

Armies of bicycles

perch precariously

on sidewalks,

blowing over in the wind.

Plants in large ceramic pots,

sweater-wearing dogs in prams,

and 100 Yen shops.

Light blue duvets

hanging outside,

being aired out.

Women returning home

with small plastic bags

of groceries.

Grandparents on brisk walks.

Communities working together

to overcome tsunami-loss.

Ferris wheels,

Chinese food restaurants

on boats,

pizza delivery guys

zipping by

on motorbikes.

Families skating

at outdoor ice rinks.

People in love.All of these bits

are arranged

as if the huffy,

giant toddler

of the gods

grabbed handfuls of goodies

from the box marked Japan,

threw these disparate items to earth

and yelled, “All done, mommy.”There is no one Japan,

no real Japan.

All these Japans

live side by side

writing each other

into existence.In the absence

of geisha,

samurai

and ninja,

there are

ordinary people

living

sometimes lovely

sometimes complicated

sometimes sad

lives

in concrete jungles

and small towns

by the sea.These Japans

are also Japan.

Travelers are welcome

and there are

no bad photos here.