Two days on the Adriatic Sea

At the end of March
I spent almost two days
with my friend Jacquie
at her house in Ripatransone, Italy
near the Adriatic Sea.
With one week of school left
and more tasks than time
I find myself returning
to the Adriatic
in my mind.
Who could blame me?
6 comments
not me. it is beautiful. good for you.
Thanks, Christine. DP and I may stay at our friend’s home in October. That would be lovely.
Not I.
You are filled with wisdom, Sarah!
Your photos are captivating, imparting an essence of the area with an artist’s eye. Thanks.
Thanks very much for your lovely comment.
The beauty is so often in the small details.
I love noticing those things.