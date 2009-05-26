Everyday Lovely, Issue 3

Photo Credit: DP

Everyone in our household (well, that would both of us) has their own thing. A shining thing that is their own. DP has an abundance of brilliant ideas. He has so many ideas that I am forced to put buckets down all over the house to catch them in. Today I want to tell you about one of his great ideas.

A couple of weeks ago, DP realized that the birthdays of two close friends were just around the corner. (This is one of the hardest things about being so far away from our beloved ones… missing these celebratory rituals… birthdays and Christmas and Easter… the lovely marking of time with our tribe.) DP wanted to do something lovely for his friends and so, on the morning of their birthdays, he grabbed his camera and took a long, leisurely walk around our Barcelona neighborhood of Gracia. He tried to capture the everyday lovely moments of a morning in our neighbourhood. But not just any morning… the morning of the anniversary of his friends’ birth. When he got home, he downloaded the shots and chose the best ones. (I think even DP was surprised at how good the birthday photos were. My theory is that they were composed with love.) Then he attached them to an email and sent them off to his friends that very day.

It’s true… it’s not the same as being there but his photographic birthday gift is a lovely way of saying, “this is what life looks like today (on your day) in the place where we live… where we are missing you and loving you and wishing you the happiest of birthdays.”

Isn’t he brilliant? The shot above was taken by DP yesterday in celebration of the birthday of Littlest, my youngest sister. She emailed to say that she loved them all… that she could not choose a favourite… that she would start a “Day in the Life of Barcelona” gallery in her new home. I do have a favourite. It’s featured above.

My gift? I make things happen. Weekend trips to Paris, little blogs with lovely readers, packing and renting new apartments and moving across the world. DP would say, “It all works out!”

