Conversations with Your Life | Challenge: Day 6

“I like stories where women save themselves.” ~ Neil Gaiman

Hello there, dear one.

This is the sixth and final day of the Conversations with Your Life Challenge. Thank you for taking part in this experience.

So, do you have a dream or goal that you’ve been keeping to yourself? Lots of us do… and we make up these elaborate stories to explain why it’s not possible. In today’s challenge, we examine the magical space we create when we stop believing our own lies and begin taking action. That’s such a powerful intersection of our lives.

During the course, I’ll be teaching some very specific skills to help participants dissolve those unwanted thoughts that stop us from taking risks and moving forward.

Big news:

I’ve created a self-study option for this course which includes the lessons and workbooks only. This option is a different price as well. Check it out here ~ the details for the Self Study Course are the bottom of the page.

Over this weekend, look for a short video on Facebook explaining the course.



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

Print



LinkedIn

Pocket





Like this: Like Loading...