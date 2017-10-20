Conversations with Your Life | Challenge: Day 5



Challenge: Day 5

1. Think of some way you’ve been hard on yourself lately.

2. Write yourself a loving note of encouragement. Write to yourself in the same compassionate way you would write/speak to a friend.

3. Read it out loud to yourself. {Don’t skip this step.}

4. How did that feel?



Tomorrow is the final day of the challenge.

If you’ve found these mini-lessons interesting, each of the six modules in the course will feature three essays and accompanying exercises for a mindful walk through your life. You’ll identify what’s not working, clear up some thoughts and take action.

It’s like a loving and mindful house cleaning for your life.

I’d love for you to join us.



