Conversations with Your Life | Challenge: Day 5

Challenge: Day 5
1. Think of some way you’ve been hard on yourself lately.
2. Write yourself a loving note of encouragement. Write to yourself in the same compassionate way you would write/speak to a friend.
3. Read it out loud to yourself. {Don’t skip this step.}
4. How did that feel?
Tomorrow is the final day of the challenge.
If you’ve found these mini-lessons interesting, each of the six modules in the course will feature three essays and accompanying exercises for a mindful walk through your life. You’ll identify what’s not working, clear up some thoughts and take action.
It’s like a loving and mindful house cleaning for your life.
