To the Glorious Round Woman in the Piazza

I see you

in the Piazza

near the Uffizi.

It’s a hot day,

hotter than we

expected for October.

You’re wishing you

hadn’t chosen jeans

this morning

and your polyester top

isn’t helping.

You pull the top away

from your collarbones,

fan yourself with the fabric.

Your face is pink with heat

and something else

I recognize.

Your tour guide is talking

but you find it hard to focus

on what she’s saying.

I see it.

The moment you think,

“I’m too fat for this.”

“I’m too fat for this tour,

too fat for Florence,

for this piazza ringed

by statues

of perfect bodies.

You think people are looking at you.

You think you should have stayed home.

You think, “Who was I kidding?”

Oh, Girl!

I want to tell you that

you’re exactly where

you’re meant to be.

The piazza suits you.

Florence suits you.

Travel suits you.

You are glorious beyond measure.

Drape yourself in cotton and linen.

Move through the city.

Employ all your senses.

Let the world dazzle you.

Surrender yourself to your life.

You are exactly where you are meant to be.

You are glorious beyond measure.





What I’m up to right now + how you can join me:



Conversations with Your Life: An Online Course

This yummy six-week online course begins on Monday 30th October and the deadline for registering is Friday 27th October at midnight (EST). Here are the delicious details.

Six Day Challenge

During the week of October 16th – 21st, I’ll host a six day Conversations with Your Life Challenge where I’ll offer daily exercises to give you a wee taste of the course. I’ll be posting the challenges on my blog, Facebook and Instagram. I’d love for you to check out, and participate in, the challenge.

New Year’s Conversations with Your Life Retreat

We’re hosting three or four women in Blue Rocks, Nova Scotia from Thursday 28th December 2017 until Monday 1st January 2018. The retreat is a live version of the online course and includes transportation, accommodations and meals. The deadline for registering is Friday 27th October at midnight (EST). If this is your jam, you can learn more about the retreat here.

